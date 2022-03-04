DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at how he died

DJ Black Coffee gave Riky Rick’s fans and close friends a special look the intricacies that made up his friendship with the late rapper at the memorial service on Friday.

The DJ opened up about how hard he took the rapper’s death.

“I never write speeches, I always try to speak from the heart but not today. I don’t have the heart to speak... I was unfortunately not around on Tuesday, I wish I was. I had to watch everything on line and it was hard,” he said before taking a deep breath.

Black Coffee lambasted publications that published Riky’s leaked last letters to his wife and children.

“I wanna speak about something that didn’t sit well with me and that is seeing Riky’s last words on a newspaper.”

“I mean, why was something as delicate and special as Riky last words on a newspaper? Written by a black man? Why are we embarrassing ourselves so much? Why are we not at this point building ourselves as black people and making sure that we slowly become the generation that we’ve always wanted to be?”

“Riky didn’t deserve that. Riky was a beautiful human being. Everywhere he went he spread love,” Black Coffee said.