Mzansi Magic officially announces it is canning Ferguson Films' 'The Queen'
Local TV channel Mzansi Magic has announced that they are parting ways with The Queen, produced by Ferguson Films, and the last episode will air on January 13 next year.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the channel said the channel strategies have been “revised to keep abreast with changing audience preferences and the evolving competitor landscape”.
There were unconfirmed reports shared on Twitter recently by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela that the show let go of two actors and that The Queen will not be renewed for another season.
Taking to Twitter in a series of tweets, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson who is a casting director at Ferguson Films, denied reports that both Brenda Ngxoli and Vuyo Ngcukana were off the show but kept mum on the fate of the telenovela.
The production company also took to their Facebook account to rubbish the claims and said they were fake news.
“None of the actors are leaving #TheQueenMzansi. No-one has been fired. We have a good relationship with both and rest of our actors. Thank you,” the post read.
Ferguson Films will shoot season 7 of the show, set to premiere in July.
Fans of the show will continue to enjoy the telenovela on their screens until its final episode airs next year.
The channel also announced that the 1Magic telenovela Lingashoni will not come back for a third season.
Produced by Stained Glass TV, its second season premiers on March 21 and concludes on March 16 2023.
“We maintain long-standing and positive relationships with Ferguson Films and Stained Glass TV, with both production houses having created other shows for our channels.
“In the case of Ferguson Films, they have given us hit shows including Rockville, Igazi, The Imposter and Unmarried, while Stained Glass is the studio behind our shows Ifalakhe, eHostela and the massively popular The Wife.”
