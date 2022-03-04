Nasty C: We give Twitter way too much power

Rapper Nasty C has become the latest celeb to warn about the harm of social media, saying those looking for love, kindness and support will not find it on Twitter.

The star has been noticing the growing number of people complaining about how “toxic” the popular social media service is, and told them to leave if they are not happy.

“Don’t spend all day on Twitter complaining about people on Twitter. Just leave. Delete it. It really is that simple. Post your links if you must but don’t stay here. If you’re looking for love, kindness, support, understanding and or a solution, you won’t find it here,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

He said people gave Twitter too much power and control over their lives.

“I promise you if we all just left it would be a huge step in the right direction. It's just another version of hell, that's on your phone.”