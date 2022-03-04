TshisaLIVE

Nasty C: We give Twitter way too much power

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 March 2022 - 15:00
Nasty C has warned about the harm of social media.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Rapper Nasty C has become the latest celeb to warn about the harm of social media, saying those looking for love, kindness and support will not find it on Twitter.

The star has been noticing the growing number of people complaining about how “toxic” the popular social media service is, and told them to leave if they are not happy.

Don’t spend all day on Twitter complaining about people on Twitter. Just leave. Delete it. It really is that simple. Post your links if you must but don’t stay here. If you’re looking for love, kindness, support, understanding and or a solution, you won’t find it here,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

He said people gave Twitter too much power and control over their lives. 

“I promise you if we all just left it would be a huge step in the right direction. It's just another version of hell, that's on your phone.”

He ended his sermon by saying those who want to start loving themselves again should probs delete their Twitter app.

“If you wanna be picked apart, judged, hated, dragged, mislead etc; you’re in the right place. Get comfy. This is your home. If you love yourself or want to start loving yourself, leave. It really is that simple.”

Nasty's sentiment echo those of fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest, who has often complained about how negative Twitter users are. 

“I love people. I enjoy talking to people on a daily basis, and that's why I used to spend so much time on Twitter talking to fans. I want to share so much with y'all but damn it this app is full of negative s**t! Ever since I stepped away from Twitter, my anxiety is at an all-time low!” he once said.

Actress Ayanda Borotho also recently warned her followers about what they consume, telling them that it will affect their energy.

“That phone that is always dictating your state of mind because it pours into you even when you don't realise it, it is so dangerous because it's the 'friend' who's a wolf in sheep's clothing,” she said.

