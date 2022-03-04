'Pray more because it's tough' — Kelly Khumalo weighs in on depression
Singer Kelly Khumalo has weighed in on depression.
This follows the passing of rapper Riky Rick, which sparked a conversation about mental health on social media, with users sharing their own struggles in an effort to break stigmas about anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The singer warned her followers to be aware of what their depression is rooted in, saying while some may be struggling with metal health issues, others need to look towards the spiritual world to cope with their issues.
“Some of you are sick and you think it's depression. Sometimes it is depression, which is your soul's way of telling you that you are not where you're supposed to be. However, most of you are sick because of other things.”
The singer said people were too trusting and needed to watch the people they call friends and family closely — lest they betray their trust and do things that make them suffer such things as making them ingest muti.
“You eat in your dreams, you even eat people's houses, you always eating, you are too trusting. Some of you, you even drink their alcohol (even people who dislike you). Pray more because it's tough out there. Those who can understand will.”
When she's not talking spirituality, Kelly's helping heal people through song.
The singer is set to do her gospel concert soon, where she's promised an unforgettable experience of worship.
“I love gospel music and I have always wanted to create a space for people to come and have fun while worshipping. My foundation is the church. I was in the choir at church growing up. To finally have the platform to host this show with amazing singers is a blessing and I cannot wait to see all my fans there. People can expect an unforgettable experience of praise and worship. We are going to have fun,” Kelly said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
On Instagram, Kelly expressed her excitement.
“I’m so delighted to announce my first #GospelExplosionConcert — this has been a dream of mine for the longest time and finally God is making it happen. A first of its kind where all God's children from all walks of life will gather under one roof to praise and worship him.”