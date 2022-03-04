TshisaLIVE

Relax, Heavy K isn’t dead – Star reassures fan he's 'OK and alive'

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 March 2022 - 13:00
Heavy K has reassured his followers that he is fine.
Image: Instagram/ Heavy K

DJ and producer Heavy K has rubbished rumours of his death this week, telling his followers he is “OK and alive”.

Tributes began pouring in for the star after radio host Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted: “Eish ... RIP Heavy,” in tribute to a friend.

Amid the confusion, Sizwe clarified that his tweet wasn't a reference to the Drum Boss.

Still, the rumours persisted and Heavy K took to Twitter to reassure fans he is alive.

“I’m sure this whole thing skipped Sizwe‘s mind because of the shock or something. No hard feelings but guys, I’m OK and alive,” he said.

The star later returned to the platform to share some life advice with his followers.

Bafethu [men], stay away from people's wives and girlfriends. Avoid useless conflicts at groove, avoid fighting at all costs except if you have no choice. If you owe people money, just pay them. Stay away from friends who affiliate themselves with shady moves. It's bad now, be safe out there.”

Heavy is not the only star to fall victim to death hoaxes. Actor Vuyo Dabula started the year having to hit back at rumours he had died.

The actor took to Instagram, saying he had caught wind of a local TikTok user claiming he had passed away. He said while he would rather not have spoken up about it, it affected his family members.

“Normally, if I was alone, I wouldn't care what you're saying. But there's a lot of people you have affected. There are people who are going to be affected by your bullsh*t.

“The rumours are upsetting some of the people who love me, who respect me. I know I'm in the public domain, I'm an entertainer, so you don't give a sh*t. To you I have to relinquish my humanity. I am also human.”

