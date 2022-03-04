'Riky was everything I wanted to be' — Cassper speaks at Riky Rick memorial

Rapper Cassper Nyovest admitted — as he spoke at Riky Rick's memorial service — how Riky's persistence led to them burying the hatchet. Cassper said Riky — perhaps knowing his plans — forced him to talk to him about reconciliation.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker opened up about how he and Riky met on Facebook and hit it off because of their love for music. On Tuesday, at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, where “cotton eaters” came together to celebrate Riky Rick's life.

“Riky and I met on Facebook. The same way Riky Rick reached out to all the kids. At one point I was also just another kid from Maftown and it wasn't really easy to move in Johannesburg, but he still had the time for me and he did that for hundreds of people after me.

“I then ended up forming a relationship with him, a friendship where we would not only talk about music but we would talk about life. One of the things that I loved about Riky was how honest he was. Riky would tell you the truth,” he said.