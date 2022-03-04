Sizwe Dhlomo reveals Riky Rick & Cassper were 'on good terms' when he died

Kaya FM personality Sizwe Dhlomo spoke fondly about his homeboy Riky Rick at his memorial service, thanking his family for the man he was and letting his fans know he died with no active grudges, including his beef with rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Sizwe was one of the prominent names that took to the podium at Wanderers Stadium on Friday, as friends, fans and family gathered to celebrate Riky's life.

Riky Rick died last week and was cremated on Tuesday after an intimate funeral service.

Sizwe joined many others who said they were shocked by the rapper's untimely death.

“I feel compelled by a sense of duty to try to contextualise a man that so many knew but so few understood. I'm here to honour Rikhado Muziwendlovu Chifaru Makhado, an imperfect man who was constantly trying to do better.”

“The news of his passing came as a shock to many of us. It was shocking and it couldn't have come at a worse time,” said Sizwe.