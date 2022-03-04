'Slik Talk owes Bianca an apology​' — SA slams vlogger for distasteful comments on Riky Rick's death

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has come under fire for his comments surrounding the death of Riky Rick.

In a now deleted YouTube video, Slik Talk made comments about Riky Rick reportedly taking his own life questioning whether his wife Bianca ever intervened.

“My thing is, where was Bianca in all of this? I’m sorry but I have to ask the question. Where was the person sleeping next to him every night when he was going through all these troubles? Because I knew it, a lot of people knew it ... did Bianca know it?

“Bianca, I'm sorry but we have to have the difficult conversation. Where you there for the man when he needed you most?” he said.

