Vyno on finding out about death of his friend Riky after leaving 'BBM' and dating Terry
It was a biter sweet moment for Bongani “Vyno Miller” Sikhukhula as he left the Big Brother house on February 27. On his exit from the show Vyno was devastated to hear of the death of his friend and colleague, rapper Riky Rick, who died on February 23.
“It's still sensitive to me because he's one of the last people I spoke to before going into the house ... it is a sensitive thing to hear about, coming out of the house, and I'm still dealing with that. He was more like a friend and a colleague. Riky was friendly to everybody, he was a fun and loving guy who liked giving everyone advice.”
He has a recorded song with Riky Rick, but says he's not sure when he will be able to release it.
A week after the reality show's premiere, Vyno joined the show with Nthabi in an unexpected plot twist. And his exit from the show was the same, as he was among three people on the show to leave the Big Brother house.
“Coming out, I am excited because there is life outside the house and you need to be excited in that life because that is your real life. I was surprised by three people being evicted", but he expected he would soon leave the show because of his afflictions.
Vyno, who is signed to DJ Maphorisa's record label and affiliated with Cassper, Kwesta, Kabza Da Small, Shimza, PH Raw, among others, says he worried fans would be unhappy with him having an unfair advantage and was grateful that the show helped bring attention to his brand.
“I was expecting to leave, but the three evictions were a shock. My expectations were getting exposure because I am an artist and music is my life. TV has never been a part of my plans, but I struggled with people having seen my name on songs but they haven't put the face to the name. So I thought it would be a great opportunity for people to see me.”
Now that all eyes are on him, Vyno says he's working on releasing an EP or album which will consist of old music and new ones. While he might have lost out on the R2m competition prize, he says apart from the attention brought to his brand, winning the heart of Terry in the Big Brother house was something he would forever cherish.
“What Terry and I have is spontaneous, it's something I would never do because I take my time when getting to know someone. It was not my plan to get to know someone at that level and It happened and I enjoyed every movement of it. She taught me to open my mind to different things, it's something I want to pursue outside the house, but I have to wait for her.”
