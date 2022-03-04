Vyno on finding out about death of his friend Riky after leaving 'BBM' and dating Terry

It was a biter sweet moment for Bongani “Vyno Miller” Sikhukhula as he left the Big Brother house on February 27. On his exit from the show Vyno was devastated to hear of the death of his friend and colleague, rapper Riky Rick, who died on February 23.

“It's still sensitive to me because he's one of the last people I spoke to before going into the house ... it is a sensitive thing to hear about, coming out of the house, and I'm still dealing with that. He was more like a friend and a colleague. Riky was friendly to everybody, he was a fun and loving guy who liked giving everyone advice.”

He has a recorded song with Riky Rick, but says he's not sure when he will be able to release it.

A week after the reality show's premiere, Vyno joined the show with Nthabi in an unexpected plot twist. And his exit from the show was the same, as he was among three people on the show to leave the Big Brother house.

“Coming out, I am excited because there is life outside the house and you need to be excited in that life because that is your real life. I was surprised by three people being evicted", but he expected he would soon leave the show because of his afflictions.