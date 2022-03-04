WATCH | Inside Julius Malema’s big birthday surprise

The last thing EFF leader Julius Malema expected during his court appearance in East London this week was for supporters to surprise him on his birthday.

Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate’s court for allegedly firing an automatic rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

During an adjournment for lunch, EFF supporters in the gallery stood up, holding placards wishing their leader a happy 41st birthday.

Singing and dancing followed as a cake was brought out and given to Malema.