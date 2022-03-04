TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Inside Julius Malema's big birthday surprise

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 March 2022 - 09:00
EFF supporters surprise leader Julius Malema on his birthday.
Image: Twitter/ EFF

The last thing EFF leader Julius Malema expected during his court appearance in East London this week was for supporters to surprise him on his birthday.

Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate’s court for allegedly firing an automatic rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

During an adjournment for lunch, EFF supporters in the gallery stood up, holding placards wishing their leader a happy 41st birthday.

Singing and dancing followed as a cake was brought out and given to Malema.

Malema was all smiles as he recorded the birthday surprise and later held his cake. He also joined in the festivities.

“Happy birthday comrade president. Thank you for your brave and fearless leadership. It has meant so much to our organisation. We are proud to call you our CIC, you are an exemplary leader for future generations,” the EFF wrote in a social media message.

Malema and the EFF shared birthday messages from celebs, including Oskido, Big Zulu, Uncle Vinny, Lvovo, Fifi Cooper and Spikiri.

