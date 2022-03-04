TshisaLIVE

RECORDED | Cotton eaters, friends & fans meet to celebrate Riky Rick’s life

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 March 2022 - 10:30

Close friends and family will gather for a special tribute celebration of the late Riky Rick, on Friday, 4 March 2022.

Cotton eaters, friends and family of Riky Rick will gather at Wanderers Stadium to celebrate the life of the inspiring and award-winning rapper.

Riky died last week after having battled with depression.

He was cremated after a private funeral on Tuesday where close friends and family bid him farewell.

Riky's family took to the podium to thank Mzansi for their support and assured the star's fans they would continue his vision of assisting young artists.

Kumi Naidoo recalled their last conversation in which Riky emphasised the importance of his mission to provide young people with opportunities to prove themselves.

“In our last conversation you said mom and I need to help you with your core vision, which is to support young people. You were concerned about young people at risk, but you also wanted young people to have the same chances you had to break into music, arts and culture.”

Naidoo said the family would launch a foundation in his name.

“Mama and I and the rest of the family will work with your fans to bring this vision to light and ensure there will be a foundation set up in your name to serve young people in Africa.”

"Stay shining and rest in peace. We will miss you Riky."
