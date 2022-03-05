SNAPS | Inside #RHOD star MaMthembu's birthday celebration

Reality TV star Anne-Toni recently celebrated transitioning into the dirty thirties and it was nothing short of spectacular.

This is Annie's biggest celebration after her wedding in May 2021, when she finally tied the knot with Kgolo Mthembu at their intimate wedding ceremony at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape winelands.

The Real Housewives of Durban cast were dressed to the nines when attending Anne-Toni's 30th birthday celebration this past weekend.

Reflecting on her special day, Anne-Toni dubbed it as an amazing weekend an expressed her gratitude towards those having been a part of the event.

“I had such a hectic weekend I never had the time to show my appreciation. Thank you to The Mayor who planned surprise after surprise after surprise and made my 30th birthday weekend absolutely amazing. Then my sisters @iam_mial and @kaylyn_yon who always go above and beyond for me. I appreciate you guys so much!

“And then last but not least everyone who prayed for me, sent messages, sent gifts, those who called and those who came to turn up with me! Thank you so much for taking the time and your kindness.” she wrote.

Anne-Tonnie went on to thank the guests, from YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza, singer Londie London and more.

"#MrsAnnbitionsDirty30 was everything I imagined. I spent time with people I love and my heart is so full! For me 30 is about accepting yourself for who you are; knowing who you are and using that knowledge to build your legacy. #RichBxtchEnergy is about hard work, dedication and building an empire. Dirty 30s Let’s Go!”