TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside #RHOD star MaMthembu's birthday celebration

05 March 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
A look at Annie-Toni's 30th birthday celebration.
A look at Annie-Toni's 30th birthday celebration.
Image: Instagram/ Annie-Toni

Reality TV star Anne-Toni recently celebrated transitioning into the dirty thirties and it was nothing short of spectacular.

This is Annie's biggest celebration after her wedding in May 2021, when she finally tied the knot with Kgolo Mthembu at their intimate wedding ceremony at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape winelands.

The Real Housewives of Durban cast were dressed to the nines when attending Anne-Toni's 30th birthday celebration this past weekend.  

Reflecting on her special day, Anne-Toni dubbed it as an amazing weekend an expressed her gratitude towards those having been a part of the event. 

“I had such a hectic weekend I never had the time to show my appreciation. Thank you to The Mayor who planned surprise after surprise after surprise and made my 30th birthday weekend absolutely amazing. Then my sisters @iam_mial and @kaylyn_yon who always go above and beyond for me. I appreciate you guys so much!

“And then last but not least everyone who prayed for me, sent messages, sent gifts, those who called and those who came to turn up with me! Thank you so much for taking the time and your kindness.” she wrote.

Anne-Tonnie went on to thank the guests, from YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza, singer Londie London and more.

"#MrsAnnbitionsDirty30 was everything I imagined. I spent time with people I love and my heart is so full! For me 30 is about accepting yourself for who you are; knowing who you are and using that knowledge to build your legacy. #RichBxtchEnergy is about hard work, dedication and building an empire. Dirty 30s Let’s Go!”

LISTEN | MaKhumalo on her #RHOD debut and facing social media criticism

"I didn’t have to move my house to Mhlanga to be on the 'Real Housewives of Durban'."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Enough is enough!' — Nonku Williams speaks out after social media backlash

Nonku Williams reintroduces herself to fans after they call for her exit on #RHOD
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘I was very nervous to meet LaConco’ — Jojo Robinson on joining #RHOD

Jojo Robinson admits to having reservations about Nonkanyiso ‘LaConco’ Conco before joining #RHOD.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | Tweeps slam #RHOD star Nonku and her mom for dragging Ayanda Ncwane

"I'm not sure why Ayanda's name was brought up so much while she is not around. That is ude and uncalled for. Nonku do better, man!" said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I'm honestly going through a lot' - Cassper Nyovest fans send love after ... TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane defends Ferguson Films on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Who bid farewell to Riky Rick in person? Check out Riky’s real ones TshisaLIVE
  5. Rasta defends his art after three portraits he painted of Riky Rick sees ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations