DJ Dimplez family confirm his death, say brain haemorrhage was the cause

The family of SA Music Award-nominated hip hop artist DJ Dimplez have asked for space and respect as they mourn the untimely passing of their son.

Dimplez' family revealed the Pop Bottles pioneer suffered from a sudden brain haemorrhage that took his life on Sunday.

The Mooi family confirmed the DJ's passing in a statement:

“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez. He passed away 6 March 2022, from a sudden brain haemorrhage.

The family of the Soweto-born star requested they be afforded time to wrap their heads around the DJ's untimely passing.

“We ask for your space and respect as we process Tumi’s tragic passing. Thank you for your understanding.”

Dimplez featured late producer and artist Riky Rick on his 2014 track Amatombazane and made hit songs including We Ain’t Leaving where he featured Anatii and L-Tido, and Way Up featuring Cassper Nyovest and JR.

Since the news broke the Amantobazane video has been trending with some tweeps calling Dimplez SA's very own DJ Khaled.