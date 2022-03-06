Lovers in Paris! — Inside DBN Gogo and Focalistic's trip to France

Mzansi's new favourite celebrity couple, DJ Mandisa “DBN Gogo” Radebe and musician Lethabo “Focalistic” Sebetso, are serving couple goals.

While it is beyond doubt that the two amapiano stars have been slaying beyond SA borders, it's clear that they are quite supportive of each others' careers too.

DBN Gogo seemingly accompanied her beau Focalistic to his sold-out show in Paris this past weekend where they enjoyed an evening walk holding hands.

“From Paris, with Love,” DBN Gogo captioned her post.

“Keep smiling. Looking for joy.” Focalistic wrote.

The couples' posts caused a frenzy on social media as Mzansi gushed over their relationship.

Take a look at some pictures from their trip: