Lovers in Paris! — Inside DBN Gogo and Focalistic's trip to France

06 March 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Focalistic and DBN Gogo's trip to Paris has Mzansi gushing over their relationship.
Image: Instagram/ DBN Gogo

Mzansi's new favourite celebrity couple, DJ Mandisa “DBN Gogo” Radebe and musician Lethabo “Focalistic” Sebetso, are serving couple goals. 

While it is beyond doubt that the two amapiano stars have been slaying beyond SA borders, it's clear that they are quite supportive of each others' careers too.

DBN Gogo seemingly accompanied her beau Focalistic to his sold-out show in Paris this past weekend where they enjoyed an evening walk holding hands.

“From Paris, with Love,” DBN Gogo captioned her post.

“Keep smiling. Looking for joy.” Focalistic wrote.

The couples' posts caused a frenzy on social media as Mzansi gushed over their relationship.

Take a look at some pictures from their trip:

DBN Gogo and Focalistic first confirmed rumours that they were an item when sharing videos of them spending Valentine's day together, and have since let fans in on their relationship.

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker shared a Twitter thread leading up to Valentine's Day showing off a teddy bear, sweet treats, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and other gifts she received from Focalistic. 

“Valentine's Olympics,” she captioned the post. 

“The perfect end,” she wrote in a video of her in a hotel room filled with rose petals, while Focalistic poured a glass of bubbles. 

