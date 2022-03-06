SA hip hop DJ Dimplez has died

SA Music Award-nominated hip hop artist DJ Dimplez, real name Tumi Mooi, has died.

Several sources including a close friend of the DJ told TshisaLIVE that Dimplez died on Sunday. They said the family would issue an official statement soon.

Not much is known so far about how he died.

Dimplez's list of hit songs include We Ain't Leaving, on which he featured Anatii and L-Tido, and Way Up featuring Cassper Nyovest and JR. He released the album Kubu, in 2019.

As a contributor in the industry, the DJ played a big role in solidifying the fact that there was space in SA entertainment for hip hop DJs. He played in clubs, festivals and his music featured on most music charts.

The DJ's last Instagram post is a snap of him at late rapper Riky Rick's memorial service on Friday.