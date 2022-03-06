'This is so unreal' — Tributes pour in for DJ Dimplez

The entertainment industry has been dealt yet another blow less than six days after Riky Rick's burial as the hip-hop fraternity is set to bid farewell to yet another one of its own, DJ Dimplez.

This is the third week the industry has been thrust into mourning.

Tumi Mooi, the legendary SA hip-hop artist's real name, is believed to have died on Sunday due to a sudden brain bleed.

He was the founder and pioneer of Pop Bottles event series, a celebration of the culture, that brought celebville under one roof in one huge party across Mzansi and abroad. He also pioneered the PopCast podcast.