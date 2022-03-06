Zola Zeelovin finally gets her 'perfect teeth' after being bullied by cybertrolls

Media personality Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo aka Zeelovin recently showed off her brand new smile and her pearly whites are damned near perfect!

When Cadi B said, “I'm the hottest in the street, know you prolly heard of me/Got a bag and fixed my teeth, hope you h*es know it ain't cheap ...” , the US rapper spoke directly to Prince Kaybee's baby mama Zeelovin, who's always been made to feel insecure about her teeth.

So just like Carbi B, Zee secured and selected her bag so she could fix her smile. Taking to Instagram, the mother of one expressed her joy at finally having perfect teeth.

“When I got my first telenovela acting gig, in my excitement of all the positive comments I came across a comment that highlighted how my teeth were distracting and this individual could not see me for my purpose of being on the show to play a specific character. Wherever she is I hope she is granted the opportunity to watch me on screen again and able to focus on my craft rather than my God given appearance.

“Please tell your family and friends that I finally have perfect teeth!” she said.