Zola Zeelovin finally gets her 'perfect teeth' after being bullied by cybertrolls
“Please tell your family and friends that I finally have perfect teeth!” she said.
Media personality Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo aka Zeelovin recently showed off her brand new smile and her pearly whites are damned near perfect!
When Cadi B said, “I'm the hottest in the street, know you prolly heard of me/Got a bag and fixed my teeth, hope you h*es know it ain't cheap ...” , the US rapper spoke directly to Prince Kaybee's baby mama Zeelovin, who's always been made to feel insecure about her teeth.
So just like Carbi B, Zee secured and selected her bag so she could fix her smile. Taking to Instagram, the mother of one expressed her joy at finally having perfect teeth.
“When I got my first telenovela acting gig, in my excitement of all the positive comments I came across a comment that highlighted how my teeth were distracting and this individual could not see me for my purpose of being on the show to play a specific character. Wherever she is I hope she is granted the opportunity to watch me on screen again and able to focus on my craft rather than my God given appearance.
The relatively new mom is big on self care and recently took to her social media to chat about loving oneself after giving birth.
Zola welcomed her baby in October 2021.
Sharing her maternity journey as a first-time parent with her followers, Zola revealed that she had experienced exhaustion and post-partum depression.
“I promised myself a self-care journey after giving birth, simply because the journey of parenting is not easy and you forget about yourself so easily.
“Post-partum depression is real with all the life changes a mother goes through, and let me not even start with the waves of exhaustion I've been experiencing. So I am actively going to fetch my life,” she wrote.
