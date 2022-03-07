TshisaLIVE

Halala! Thuso Mbedu bags another international award

“I’m humbled. Thank you for this recognition.”

07 March 2022 - 11:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Thuso Mbedu has received top honours for her breakout role in 'The Underground Railroad'
Image: Amazon Prime Video

Congratulations are in order for Thuso Mbedu as she continues on a winning streak for her role as Cora in The Underground Railroad, bagging an Independent Spirit Award.

Girl is on a Hollywood takeover and Mzansi is behind her and cheering her on in her international acting career. She was given the best female lead honours for the TV series during the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

Thuso took to Instagram to share snaps of herself holding the award

“A big thank you to @filmindependent for allowing me to be part of such an important and brilliant group of people. I’m humbled. Thank you for this recognition.”

She thanked the creatives who made the series that has seen her soar to greater heights.

“Thank you to Colson Whitehead, Barry Jenkins and Amazon Studios for gifting us with #TheUndergroundRailroad. Thank you to everyone involved in creating this timeless work of art. I have a lot more people to thank — and I will — but right now I just need to let this sink in.”

The two time Emmy-nominated actress played the lead role in Barry Jenkins' adaptation of  Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel,The Underground Railway.

In her acceptance speech reported by The Hollywood Reporter the actress thanked everyone who made the series possible.

 “There was no person who was too small in making the project what it was, and I really, really hope that you guys will take the time to watch it because it’s an absolute masterpiece.”

Colleagues creative arts industry and across the showbiz world flocked to her mentions to congratulate her for her well deserved international nod. 

“God gave you. Gifted u. Anointed you. But damn you are flippen gifted mkhaya. Nazo. Congratulations. So proud of you,” wrote Robert Marawa.

