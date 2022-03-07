'I was out of order' — Slik Talk apologises to Riky Rick's wife Bianca

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk heeded to Mzansi calls for him to apologise to Bianca after posting a distasteful video on the death of Riky Rick.

He received backlash on social media after making comments about Riky Rick reportedly taking his own life, questioning whether his wife Bianca intervened, in a now deleted video.

“My thing is, where was Bianca in all of this? I’m sorry, but I have to ask the question. Where was the person sleeping next to him every night when he was going through all these troubles? Because I knew it, a lot of people knew it ... did Bianca know it?