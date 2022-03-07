TshisaLIVE

'I was out of order' — Slik Talk apologises to Riky Rick's wife Bianca

07 March 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
YouTuber Slik Talk speaks about his regrets after speaking on Riky Rick's death.
Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk heeded to Mzansi calls for him to apologise to Bianca after posting a distasteful video on the death of Riky Rick.

He received backlash on social media after making comments about Riky Rick reportedly taking his own life, questioning whether his wife Bianca intervened, in a now deleted video.

“My thing is, where was Bianca in all of this? I’m sorry, but I have to ask the question. Where was the person sleeping next to him every night when he was going through all these troubles? Because I knew it, a lot of people knew it ... did Bianca know it?

'Slik Talk owes Bianca an apology​' — SA slams vlogger for distasteful comments on Riky Rick's death

Tweeps call for Slik Talk to be cancelled following his disrespectful questions to Riky Rick's wife Bianca.
Slik Talk took to YouTube expressing his regret, saying he hoped it never reached Bianca.

“I apologise to Bianca Naidoo, Riky Rick’s wife, for the video I made about her. It was extremely insensitive, very distasteful. I was out of order ... It’s just that Riky Rick was such an impactful guy to the culture that I want to know what happened. What led up to that decision and why he did what he did.

“I was speculating, I didn’t think the video would do what it did. I uploaded the video and deleted it in 30 minutes. But there were already clips on Twitter ... I hope the video didn’t get to you. And if it did, just know I am apologetic about what I said.”

Riky died last month and was cremated after a private funeral service on Tuesday, March 1.

