'Let's fight together' - Mark Pilgrim confirms he has stage four lung cancer
“Treatment hopefully starts in just over a week.”
Veteran TV and radio presenter Mark Pilgrim has revealed he is battling lung cancer and is about to start treatment.
Taking to his Instagram recently the radio personality gave his followers an update after he initially announced on his socials that his cancer was back.
“A little update. After a couple of scans and 33 years in remission, diagnosis at the moment is stage 4 lung cancer. Treatment hopefully starts in just over a week.”
The Hot FM 102.7 DJ gave hope to others who are in the same boat as he is.
“My pledge to myself and you ... I will take time (even when scared) to smile and be grateful every day. I will endeavour to be on radio and do what I love (almost) every day. If you are going through a similar battle, know this, you are not alone. Let’s fight together in spirit ... every day.”
The father of two in a previous post assured his supporters that though scared, he also has the strength to fight it and is being well looked after.
“I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love.”
Zoleka Mandela, a two-time cancer survivor, recently revealed on her Instagram that February marked five years since she won her battle after her second diagnosis.
“With each day, I awake with so much to be grateful for. I go to bed having been reminded of how truly blessed I am. Every day. On this day (five years ago, to be exact), I celebrated completing 30 rounds of radiation (by ringing this significant bell) after my second breast cancer diagnosis.”
