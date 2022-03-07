'Let's fight together' - Mark Pilgrim confirms he has stage four lung cancer

Veteran TV and radio presenter Mark Pilgrim has revealed he is battling lung cancer and is about to start treatment.

Taking to his Instagram recently the radio personality gave his followers an update after he initially announced on his socials that his cancer was back.

“A little update. After a couple of scans and 33 years in remission, diagnosis at the moment is stage 4 lung cancer. Treatment hopefully starts in just over a week.”

The Hot FM 102.7 DJ gave hope to others who are in the same boat as he is.

“My pledge to myself and you ... I will take time (even when scared) to smile and be grateful every day. I will endeavour to be on radio and do what I love (almost) every day. If you are going through a similar battle, know this, you are not alone. Let’s fight together in spirit ... every day.”