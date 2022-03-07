Pearl Thusi trends for 'not wanting to support' Zola 7 because of the 'GBV moment'

Pearl Thusi found herself at the top of Mzansi's trends list after she weighed in on supporting Zola 7.

Speculation about Zola 7's well-being has been circulating on social media and people grew concerned about the veteran media personality and rapper.

While Zola 7's personal assistant Siki Kunene told TshisaLIVE Nota's comments were misleading and the rapper is fine, saying: “The truth is Bonginkosi is fine. He's got epilepsy. He is taking chronic medication for it.”

Tweeps went on to raise concern about Zola on social media.

On Sunday, Pearl Thusi responded to a local Twitter user who said that he was neglected by Mzansi celebrities, speaking about Zola's abuse allegations about him.

“The awkward GBV moment kinda made things a bit tricky,” she said.