Pearl Thusi trends for 'not wanting to support' Zola 7 because of the 'GBV moment'

07 March 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Peal Thusi sheds light on the 'support' for Zola 7.
Pearl Thusi found herself at the top of Mzansi's trends list after she weighed in on supporting Zola 7.

Speculation about Zola 7's well-being has been circulating on social media and people grew concerned about the veteran media personality and rapper. 

While Zola 7's personal assistant Siki Kunene told TshisaLIVE Nota's comments were misleading and the rapper is fine, saying: “The truth is Bonginkosi is fine. He's got epilepsy. He is taking chronic medication for it.”

Tweeps went on to raise concern about Zola on social media.

On Sunday, Pearl Thusi responded to a local Twitter user who said that he was neglected by Mzansi celebrities, speaking about Zola's abuse allegations about him.

“The awkward GBV moment kinda made things a bit tricky,” she said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the allegation in a 2017 interview, Zola refused to speak about allegations levelled against him.

“Look, I don't know anything about these reports you talking about. I am at work and am not interested in  speaking to the media. If I had anything to say, I would use my social media,” he said.

In 2017 Daily Sun reported that Zola's wife, Sibongile Nkabinde allegedly opened a case of physical and emotional abuse against the veteran. 

The report further said that Zola's wife laid the charges after an altercation between them turned violent. 

Captain Mpande Khoza of the Moroka Police Station in Soweto, where the case was reportedly opened told TshisaLIVE he could neither confirm or deny the existence of the case.

The spokesperson explained that due to details around the case being sketchy he could not provide any information. 

