SNAPS | 'Final goodbyes' — Kgomotso Christopher shares snaps from farewell party

As the last episode of Legacy approaches before the curtain closes, actress Kgomotso Christopher has taken to Instagram to share snaps from the show's farewell soirée.

Though filming of the second season was concluded in February, fans will continue to enjoy the show on their screens until September.

Kgomotso joined the show two years ago after leaving Scandal

“LEG-ACY...last night things & final goodbyes! I'm going to miss every single one of my colleagues...the hardest working crew I've ever had the privilege to work with and my incredibly talented cast members. @tshedzapictures family...thank you for the journey! To blessed new beginnings and new chapters as our Director @andrejfo would say..."Injaaaaaalo, she wrote.

Industry colleagues took to her mentions and congratulated her on her performance.

“One of the best to ever do it on our screens, every project you grace is blessed. Congratulations sis.” said Salamina Mosese

“By far one of your best roles! Mrs Price oozed elegance n grace got Showmax for this show, the snippets were inviting. You aced it.”

Before joining the cast the actress was excited to have been given an opportunity to work with other great actors.

She told her fans she was honoured to be working with Michelle again, after both actresses' stint on Isidingo.

“Grew up watching and learning from her. That I eventually got to work with her on one show and now we're reunited ... a blessing,” she said.