TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | 'Final goodbyes' — Kgomotso Christopher shares snaps from farewell party

07 March 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Kgomotso Christopher said she was going to miss everyone on the set of Legacy
Kgomotso Christopher said she was going to miss everyone on the set of Legacy
Image: Instagram/ Kgomotso Christopher

As the last episode of Legacy approaches before the curtain closes, actress Kgomotso Christopher has taken to Instagram to share snaps from the show's farewell soirée.

Though filming of the second season was concluded in February, fans will continue to enjoy the show on their screens until September.

Kgomotso joined the show two years ago after leaving Scandal

“LEG-ACY...last night things & final goodbyes! I'm going to miss every single one of my colleagues...the hardest working crew I've ever had the privilege to work with and my incredibly talented cast members. @tshedzapictures family...thank you for the journey! To blessed new beginnings and new chapters as our Director @andrejfo would say..."Injaaaaaalo, she wrote.

Industry colleagues took to her mentions and congratulated her on her performance. 

“One of the best to ever do it on our screens, every project you grace is blessed. Congratulations sis.” said Salamina Mosese

“By far one of your best roles! Mrs Price oozed elegance n grace got Showmax for this show, the snippets were inviting. You aced it.”

Before joining the cast the actress was excited to have been given an opportunity to work with other great actors.

She told her fans she was honoured to be working with Michelle again, after both actresses' stint on Isidingo.

“Grew up watching and learning from her. That I eventually got to work with her on one show and now we're reunited ... a blessing,” she said.

Kgomotso Christopher and husband Calvin celebrate 17th wedding anniversary

Nearly two decades later, Kgomotso and her hubby are still very much in love!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

SNAPS | Sisterhood and all the feels - Inside Terry Pheto’s 40th celebration

Terry's day was a beautiful illustration of true sisterhood
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Kgomotso Christopher reveals new TV gig was an answer to a 10-year prayer

"Dreams delayed... are not dreams denied," Kgomotso said.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Kgomotso Christopher and Michelle Botes return to screens in new series

Kgomotso will play the role of Dineo, a "beautiful yet tragic second wife with a heart of gold beneath all the Gucci".
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mzansi Magic officially announces it is canning Ferguson Films' 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  2. SA hip hop DJ Dimplez has died TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bubbles, red bottoms & custom made bags — Minnie Dlamini is living it up in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'He gave me money. He was my father' — Uncle Vinny speaks at Riky Rick's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations