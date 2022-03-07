TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside King Monada's housewarming

07 March 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
King Monada shows off his new home.
Image: Instagram/ King Monada

After waiting for years to finish building his dream house, Limpopo-born musician King Monada was smilling from ear to ear at the weekend when he hosted his housewarming, which was a party and a half!

King Monada took to Twitter on Sunday sharing images of his red carpet housewarming which had some Limpopo born stars in attendance. 

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and comedian Mashabela Galane were among the guests. Both expressed pride in the singer for making his dream a reality. 

“Celebrating a brother King Monada. More blessings, this is an inspiration to a black child!” Clement Maosa wrote.

“God bless you more King Monada,” Mashabela wrote.

In sharing progress reports of his house under construction, the Idibala hitmaker dubbed it a big project he never thought to pursue, jokingly alluding to it being finalised in 2035.

“I never said I'll work on a big project like this ... Two steps to go then we are done. You are all invited to my house warming on November 26 2035. Yes 2035,”

The artist had also been sharing inspiring messages to his fans.

“Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house,” he wrote.

Another Limpopo-born star who celebrated her lifelong dream of owning a home is Makhadzi in August 2021.

The singer made it known she had made sacrifices along the way to afford building houses for her family and later purchased her own.

“The first time I entered my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself. I built my grandmother a house,  because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought my own house!”

