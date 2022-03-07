SNAPS | Inside King Monada's housewarming

After waiting for years to finish building his dream house, Limpopo-born musician King Monada was smilling from ear to ear at the weekend when he hosted his housewarming, which was a party and a half!

King Monada took to Twitter on Sunday sharing images of his red carpet housewarming which had some Limpopo born stars in attendance.

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and comedian Mashabela Galane were among the guests. Both expressed pride in the singer for making his dream a reality.

“Celebrating a brother King Monada. More blessings, this is an inspiration to a black child!” Clement Maosa wrote.

“God bless you more King Monada,” Mashabela wrote.