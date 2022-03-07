TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bonang, Boity & others share memories of Riky Rick and what he meant to them

07 March 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Celebs, friends and family pay tribute to the late Riky Rick.
Celebs, friends and family pay tribute to the late Riky Rick.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Riky Rick's memorial was a star-studded celebration of his legacy as many renowned personalities honoured him at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Big Zulu, Cassper Nyovest, Costa Titch, Major League DJz, Nadia Nakai and her beau AKA were among the many entertainers who came to show their support, perform and pay their last respects to the late rapper.

Musicians who had songs featured or celebrated by the late rapper took to the stage in honour of him.

'Riky was everything I wanted to be' — Cassper speaks at Riky Rick memorial

"Riky was so handsome that, even as a guy, you'd have that thought that 'Hayi man! The broer is too much!' Not only was his appearance beautiful but ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

The Boyz N Buckz reunited on stage, Uncle Vinny Sizwe Dhlomo expressed his gratitude to Riky's family, Black Coffee shared his last moments with him, Big Zulu did a rap freestyle in his tribute to Riky Rick, while Cassper Nyovest revealed he was set to be a surprise guest at this year's Cotton Festival.

Moozlie hosted the memorial and Lira was one of the day's performers. 

DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at how he died

“I could not take Riky’s death. I was destroyed because I blamed myself so much," DJ Black Coffee revealed at Riky Rick's memorial service on Friday.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Some celebrities spoke to TshisaLIVE remembering moments with Riky Rick they would forever treasure.

Media personality, Bonang Matheba reminisced about how supportive Riky was of her career and business venture, recalling how he was present at the House of BNG launch of the nectar cans.

“Ricky Rick supported us all equally. I remember him coming to a couple of House of BNG events. He is such a huge loss to the industry, especially to the young people because all he wanted was for them to have a platform.  

“I just want to send some love to his fans, friends, his family Bianca and the kids to say that we will be her strength, support her and continue what Riky Rick wanted,” she said.

Rapper Boity Thulo revealed she has a song with Riky Rick which was scheduled to be released and said his passing highlighted how people in the entertainment industry continue to suffer in silence.

“The passing has been very triggering for all of us especially in the industry. It's a huge highlight that a lot of artists are suffering silently and they have to put up a hectic front when in public or on stage. 

“One of the last conversations I had with him  was me just checking up on his wellbeing, I'm grateful that our last conversation was an honest check-up.”

Rapper Tshego spoke of how he wishes he had taken up Riky Rick on his offer to go on vacation with their partners.

“We were at a club somewhere and he was begging me to go on a trip with him, Bianca and my partner and just going away somewhere. He kept stressing me about it and I kept telling him I got sh*t going on. So that's going to sit with me forever for sure.”

Producer Gemini Major told TshisaLIVE his last conversation with Riky Rick was on February 20 when they spoke about his performance at Cotton Festival.

“Riky was a friend to me, and brother and I'm going to celebrate his life forever ... I'm truly going to miss him. He said we must rock so we're going to rock.”

READ MORE

Rasta defends his art after three portraits he painted of Riky Rick sees Twitter ready to cancel him

Rasta said Riky Rick would have shown him love because five years ago when he painted the rapper Riky thanked him.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'Every morning is harder than the last' — Cassper mourns late Riky Rick

"There's so much I wanted to tell you, I don't know if it means anything now. " - Cassper Nyovest mourns the death of his friend, rapper Riky Rick.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'He gave me money. He was my father' — Uncle Vinny speaks at Riky Rick's memorial

“I'm just glad that he managed to see what his son could do,” Vinny spoke about his 'father' Riky Rick.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Sizwe Dhlomo reveals Riky Rick & Cassper were 'on good terms' when he died

Kaya FM personality Sizwe Dhlomo spoke fondly about Riky Riky and confirmed that the late rapper and Cassper were on good terms when he died.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mzansi Magic officially announces it is canning Ferguson Films' 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  2. SA hip hop DJ Dimplez has died TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bubbles, red bottoms & custom made bags — Minnie Dlamini is living it up in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'He gave me money. He was my father' — Uncle Vinny speaks at Riky Rick's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations