WATCH | Bonang, Boity & others share memories of Riky Rick and what he meant to them

Rapper Boity Thulo revealed she has a song with Riky Rick which was scheduled to be released and said his passing highlighted how people in the entertainment industry continue to suffer in silence.

“The passing has been very triggering for all of us especially in the industry. It's a huge highlight that a lot of artists are suffering silently and they have to put up a hectic front when in public or on stage.

“One of the last conversations I had with him was me just checking up on his wellbeing, I'm grateful that our last conversation was an honest check-up.”

Rapper Tshego spoke of how he wishes he had taken up Riky Rick on his offer to go on vacation with their partners.

“We were at a club somewhere and he was begging me to go on a trip with him, Bianca and my partner and just going away somewhere. He kept stressing me about it and I kept telling him I got sh*t going on. So that's going to sit with me forever for sure.”

Producer Gemini Major told TshisaLIVE his last conversation with Riky Rick was on February 20 when they spoke about his performance at Cotton Festival.

“Riky was a friend to me, and brother and I'm going to celebrate his life forever ... I'm truly going to miss him. He said we must rock so we're going to rock.”