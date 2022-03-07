WATCH | Bonang, Boity & others share memories of Riky Rick and what he meant to them
Riky Rick's memorial was a star-studded celebration of his legacy as many renowned personalities honoured him at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Big Zulu, Cassper Nyovest, Costa Titch, Major League DJz, Nadia Nakai and her beau AKA were among the many entertainers who came to show their support, perform and pay their last respects to the late rapper.
Musicians who had songs featured or celebrated by the late rapper took to the stage in honour of him.
The Boyz N Buckz reunited on stage, Uncle Vinny Sizwe Dhlomo expressed his gratitude to Riky's family, Black Coffee shared his last moments with him, Big Zulu did a rap freestyle in his tribute to Riky Rick, while Cassper Nyovest revealed he was set to be a surprise guest at this year's Cotton Festival.
Moozlie hosted the memorial and Lira was one of the day's performers.
Some celebrities spoke to TshisaLIVE remembering moments with Riky Rick they would forever treasure.
Media personality, Bonang Matheba reminisced about how supportive Riky was of her career and business venture, recalling how he was present at the House of BNG launch of the nectar cans.
“Ricky Rick supported us all equally. I remember him coming to a couple of House of BNG events. He is such a huge loss to the industry, especially to the young people because all he wanted was for them to have a platform.
“I just want to send some love to his fans, friends, his family Bianca and the kids to say that we will be her strength, support her and continue what Riky Rick wanted,” she said.
Rapper Boity Thulo revealed she has a song with Riky Rick which was scheduled to be released and said his passing highlighted how people in the entertainment industry continue to suffer in silence.
“The passing has been very triggering for all of us especially in the industry. It's a huge highlight that a lot of artists are suffering silently and they have to put up a hectic front when in public or on stage.
“One of the last conversations I had with him was me just checking up on his wellbeing, I'm grateful that our last conversation was an honest check-up.”
Rapper Tshego spoke of how he wishes he had taken up Riky Rick on his offer to go on vacation with their partners.
“We were at a club somewhere and he was begging me to go on a trip with him, Bianca and my partner and just going away somewhere. He kept stressing me about it and I kept telling him I got sh*t going on. So that's going to sit with me forever for sure.”
Producer Gemini Major told TshisaLIVE his last conversation with Riky Rick was on February 20 when they spoke about his performance at Cotton Festival.
“Riky was a friend to me, and brother and I'm going to celebrate his life forever ... I'm truly going to miss him. He said we must rock so we're going to rock.”
