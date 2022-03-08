From Patrick Shai to DJ Dimplez — 5 celeb deaths that have shaken SA so far in 2022
Kuli Roberts, Riky Rick and DJ Dimplez all died in a space of one month.
The entertainment industry has been engulfed by a dark cloud after the deaths of several notable SA entertainers, all in a space of a few months.
Personalities in the entertainment space and families of the deceased have asked the public for prayers, while fans have pledged to shower their faves with love and support during these uncertain times.
Here are five deaths that have rocked the industry so far this year:
Patrick Shai
2022 started off on a sad note when the veteran actor died after taking his own life on January 22. Fans and industry colleagues paid tribute to Shai and thanked him for his contribution to the entertainment industry.
Among his latest productions was The River on Mzansi Magic. Tshedza Pictures, producers of the show, thanked Shai for his outstanding performance on the series.
“It is with great sadness to come to terms with the passing of such a remarkable talent. Ntate Patrick was full of life, inspired his fellow actors, extras, crew, everyone on set to love one another. Today, we say thank you for your craft, for your art, for your kindness and all that you gave us. May you take a bow and rest in eternal peace.”
Kuli Roberts
The family of media personality, Kuli Roberts, announced her passing last month. The cause of her death was not disclosed to the public.
Roberts' career spanned several decades.
Besides her work as a journalist, Kuli acted in several productions, including the Netflix original movie Angeliena.
Kuli was also a hit on the airwaves. She co-hosted Trending SA on SABC3 and a breakfast show on Kaya959, alongside the late legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena and comedian Skhumba.
DJ Citi Lyts
Fans learnt with shock about the death of the DJ, real name Sandile Mkhize, who was gunned down in Soweto in the early hours of Monday, February 14.
The DJ's friend, media personality and friend Zola Hashatsi, revealed during his memorial service that he was shot 10 times.
He was described as someone who was humble and who loved his family.
Riky Rick
SA was shaken by yet another death in March — this time of rapper Riky Rick.
His death shocked fans and colleagues alike as he had announced the return of his Cotton Fest.
The rapper, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, was hailed for opening up the industry for young talent.
Celebs like Big Zulu, Cassper Nyovest, Costa Titch, Major League DJz, Nadia Nakai and AKA were among the many entertainers who gathered at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg to celebrate his life over the weekend.
Riky was laid to rest in a private ceremony last week.
DJ Dimplez
Musicians, entertainers and fans are reeling from shock after the announcement of DJ Dimplez's untimely death on Sunday.
“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez. He passed away on March 6 from a sudden brain haemorrhage.
“We ask for your space and respect as we process Tumi’s tragic passing. Thank you for your understanding,” the star's family said in a statement.
A pioneer in his industry, Dimplez's legacy boasts of being featured in Riky Rick's 2014 hit song Amatombazane and producing smash hits like We Ain’t Leaving.
