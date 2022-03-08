TshisaLIVE

Halala! Natasha Thahane is pregnant

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
08 March 2022 - 10:23
Natasha Thahane is about to become a first time mom.
Natasha Thahane is about to become a first time mom.
Image: Instagram/Natasha Thahane.

Congratulations are in order for actress Natasha Thahane who ended her social media hiatus to announce she's pregnant with her first child!

Natasha, who has been scarce on the socials since her controversial interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill, left her fans and industry peers shook on Tuesday when she posted a snap showing off her baby bump.

Looking radiant in dark burgundy satin, the 26-year-old is seated elegantly on a stool while she gazes down lovingly at her growing baby bump.

Check out the snap below:

Having made it a point to control the narrative about what parts of her life she shared with the public as a celebrity, Natasha has often rejected questions asking her to confirm who she is dating.

However, the last person who she gushed about and had her fans thinking they are the new “It” couple was soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.

In celebration of his 28th birthday last year, the actress wrote a heartfelt message to  Thembinkosi declaring her love for him and wishing him well in life.

May God continue to protect and guide you all the days of your life. Wishing you many more years of happiness, love, peace and full access to heaven’s resources. I admire and respect who you are. I love you Mr! Beke le beke,” she wrote at the time.

Her IG comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow artists such as Mvelo Makhanya, Blue Mbombo and Bontle Modiselle as well as shocked fans wishing her well in her new journey as a mommy.

“Omg, huge congratulations beautiful,” wrote Ayanda Thabethe, who is also expecting.

“Ooooooh baby! Congratulations my sweetheart,” wrote Rami Chuene.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ooh la la! Natasha Thahane shares cute moments with Lorch on his birthday

Natasha Thahane expressed her love for soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch in celebration of his 28th birthday.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

WATCH | LOL! Natasha Thahane reacts to being blamed for Lorch’s ‘poor performance’

Natasha still stands by Orlando Pirates following their loss.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

New Mzansi celebrity couples who broke the internet in 2021

"We see each other past our profession. It's just human," Natasha Thahane said about her bae.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Natasha Thahane opens up about the challenges of growing up in the spotlight

Growing up in the spotlight is no child's play. Just ask Natasha Thahane. During an interview with DRUM, the 21-year-old actress opened up about the ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA hip hop DJ Dimplez has died TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I was out of order' — Slik Talk apologises to Riky Rick's wife Bianca TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi trends for 'not wanting to support' Zola 7 because of the 'GBV ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi Magic officially announces it is canning Ferguson Films' 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations