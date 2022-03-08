Halala! Natasha Thahane is pregnant

Having made it a point to control the narrative about what parts of her life she shared with the public as a celebrity, Natasha has often rejected questions asking her to confirm who she is dating.

However, the last person who she gushed about and had her fans thinking they are the new “It” couple was soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.

In celebration of his 28th birthday last year, the actress wrote a heartfelt message to Thembinkosi declaring her love for him and wishing him well in life.

“May God continue to protect and guide you all the days of your life. Wishing you many more years of happiness, love, peace and full access to heaven’s resources. I admire and respect who you are. I love you Mr! Beke le beke,” she wrote at the time.

Her IG comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow artists such as Mvelo Makhanya, Blue Mbombo and Bontle Modiselle as well as shocked fans wishing her well in her new journey as a mommy.

“Omg, huge congratulations beautiful,” wrote Ayanda Thabethe, who is also expecting.

“Ooooooh baby! Congratulations my sweetheart,” wrote Rami Chuene.