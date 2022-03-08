TshisaLIVE

Inno Morolong chats about being part of reality show 'Diamonds and Dolls'

08 March 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Here's what you need to know about Showmax's new reality show, Diamonds and Dolls.
Image: Supplied

Showmax's new reality show Diamonds and Dolls is set to shed light on the lives of influencers.

Producer Tebogo Ramokgadi, who is also a singer, has had the idea of the reality show for the past 10 years and saw it come to fruition when it premiered on Monday.

The reality stars himself, Eva Modika, ‘The North Queen’ club hostess and businesswoman Inno Morolong, who is also known as ‘Turn up Girl’, Lumi Jemma, a self-described world traveller, and Lolo Mlunjwana, a boutique owner.

“There are so many personalities but these I chose because they are the most undermined, yet they do the most. I  wanted to showcase a show that's not scripted and for people to see the transition of the girls. The first season is raw and you'll see footage dating from 2017 to the business women they have become,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“There are a lot of scandals about these girls that I think the audience should dig deep.”

Inno Morolong, who has made headlines on various occasions for scuffles she's had with Gigi Lamayne and other personalities, is no stranger to reality TV, having featured on  MTV Base Fix my Love and Mzansi Magic's Date My Family. 

“This is just a walk in the park for me. It has never been the plan but I get offers I can't reject,”  Inno says, speaking of her experience of being a part of the show.

The socialite continued, saying the audience should expect to see her social media personality and 'realness' amplified on the show.

“I'm very real but I don't like people messing with my business.”

The first episode of the show has the ladies speaking about going under the knife to achieve their body goals, and shows Inno's transition before undergoing cosmetic surgery amounting to R200,000.

“I paid for a tummy ruck, liposuction, and BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift)” she said. “All the seasons I used to be chubby but now I'm just a doll like everyone and I can wear whatever. I was still comfortable and confident in my skin but now I'm more confident.”

