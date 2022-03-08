Inno Morolong chats about being part of reality show 'Diamonds and Dolls'

Showmax's new reality show Diamonds and Dolls is set to shed light on the lives of influencers.

Producer Tebogo Ramokgadi, who is also a singer, has had the idea of the reality show for the past 10 years and saw it come to fruition when it premiered on Monday.

The reality stars himself, Eva Modika, ‘The North Queen’ club hostess and businesswoman Inno Morolong, who is also known as ‘Turn up Girl’, Lumi Jemma, a self-described world traveller, and Lolo Mlunjwana, a boutique owner.

“There are so many personalities but these I chose because they are the most undermined, yet they do the most. I wanted to showcase a show that's not scripted and for people to see the transition of the girls. The first season is raw and you'll see footage dating from 2017 to the business women they have become,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“There are a lot of scandals about these girls that I think the audience should dig deep.”