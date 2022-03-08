TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai comments on Nadia Nakai and AKA’s new ‘relationship’

‘I remember Nelli Tembe. I will not erase her’

08 March 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ntsiki Mazwai is unimpressed with AKA and Nadia Nakai's 'relationship'.
Image: Twitter/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai recently poured fuel into the rumour mill that has been speculating that the pair are dating after they shared loved up snaps. This has opened them to scrutiny from the likes of Ntsiki Mazwai.

As fans and foes have been sharing their thoughts on the new “couple”, some have been celebrating the blossoming new love while others aren't happy for the rappers.

Ntsiki took to her Twitter to share her views about the new celeb couple.

In a now-deleted tweet (posted on March 5), Ntsiki reacted to the announcement from AKA and Nadiai, saying she found it “deeply disturbing” that AKA moved on just months after his the death of his fiancée Anele "Nelli" Tembe.

In a series of other tweets, she shared her discomfort about things that transpired around Nelli's funeral.

“At the funeral, Nelli’s siblings had to walk behind the Forbes family. Barely six months had passed and how quickly their little sister was replaced. After they couldn’t walk beside her coffin. This is so deeply disturbing for me”.

She continued: “I have siblings, I remember how I found that moment incredibly wrong. Ego was placed over genuine love.”

Anele died on April 11 2021 after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. 

AKA took to Instagram in August last year to mourn the death of his fiancée, and  said he would never be the same again.

“Four months to this day. It never goes away. Every day I pray for her, myself and our families. I will never be the same person I was but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life I still have left. Thank you to everyone who has stuck by me and our respective families. You know who you are,” he wrote.

