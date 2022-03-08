Ntsiki Mazwai comments on Nadia Nakai and AKA’s new ‘relationship’

Ntsiki took to her Twitter to share her views about the new celeb couple.

In a now-deleted tweet (posted on March 5), Ntsiki reacted to the announcement from AKA and Nadiai, saying she found it “deeply disturbing” that AKA moved on just months after his the death of his fiancée Anele "Nelli" Tembe.

In a series of other tweets, she shared her discomfort about things that transpired around Nelli's funeral.

“At the funeral, Nelli’s siblings had to walk behind the Forbes family. Barely six months had passed and how quickly their little sister was replaced. After they couldn’t walk beside her coffin. This is so deeply disturbing for me”.

She continued: “I have siblings, I remember how I found that moment incredibly wrong. Ego was placed over genuine love.”