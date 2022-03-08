WATCH | MacG claims he was fired at YFM for attempting to have sex at work

Controversial Podcast and Chill host Mac G has revealed the reason he was fired at YFM for the second time. He said he was absent from the air for more than an hour because he was sneaking around with a woman he had been eyeing for a while.

By now Mzansi knows Mac G is a bit of a wild card and absolutely no topic is off-limits on his show. He recently shared a part of his history with his chillers.

During the episode on Monday, the hosts were playing a drinking game called "Never have I ever and the former radio jock told the rest of the story about his game that cost him his stint at the radio station.

“So I did the first show Friday, and then Saturday there's this girl I met at the club, and this girl I've been wanting like for months. The hottest thing you've ever seen.”