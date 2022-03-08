WATCH | MacG claims he was fired at YFM for attempting to have sex at work
Controversial Podcast and Chill host Mac G has revealed the reason he was fired at YFM for the second time. He said he was absent from the air for more than an hour because he was sneaking around with a woman he had been eyeing for a while.
By now Mzansi knows Mac G is a bit of a wild card and absolutely no topic is off-limits on his show. He recently shared a part of his history with his chillers.
During the episode on Monday, the hosts were playing a drinking game called "Never have I ever and the former radio jock told the rest of the story about his game that cost him his stint at the radio station.
“So I did the first show Friday, and then Saturday there's this girl I met at the club, and this girl I've been wanting like for months. The hottest thing you've ever seen.”
MacG said the woman walked up to him to find out where he was going and later offered to go to work with him. He said he asked the woman if she would “give him some” and she said she would think about it.
“So we go. I do my show, I do the first link then we go outside. I thought I cued up the show so I've got like 30 minutes. I'm out there working my magic. Ah dog within an hour or so I lost track of time because she was playing hard to get. I got so many calls saying 'You have been off fair since your last link'.”
MacG admitted he didn't get to have sex with the woman and lost the gig.
Watch the video clip below:
#PodcastAndChill— YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) March 7, 2022
MacG on how he got fired for having sex at work place, YFM studios to be specific 😭😭😭
Makhadzi • Acacia • Foreigners • Salt pic.twitter.com/0PoxVzeEfs
