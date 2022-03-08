WATCH | Makhadzi explains why she pushed dancer off stage, says she meant no harm
Musician Makhadzi has come out to set the record straight on a video of one of her performances from the weekend where she seemingly shoved one of her dancers off the stage.
The Matorokisi hitmaker was performing in North West when she was captured “accidentally” pushing one of her dancers off the stage.
In the now viral video, Makhadzi and her dancers are hyping the crowd by pouring water over them from bottles during the performance when Makhadzi seemingly pushes one of her backup dancers off the stage — mid-performance — leaving fans confused.
The singer also appeared to be taken aback as she watched her dancer tumble off the stage, leading tweeps to believe she didn't mean to push the dancer as hard as she did.
Check out the moment below:
Sartuday at Moonlight Tarven in the North West where Makhadzi was performing. Ended up pushing 1 of her dancers off stage pic.twitter.com/bRoWR5onZx— Mpho Matshosi (@Freckledmpho_sa) March 7, 2022
Aiming to kill speculation once and for all, Makhadzi took to her socials to record a video explaining herself.
“I was trying to push her towards the edge of the stage not off. Unfortunately I was focusing on her and the crowd and didn't think that I would actually push her off [the] stage.”
Makhadzi explained that she wanted her dancer to be on the edge so that the water she was pouring out didn't mess up the stage on which she still had a full set to perform.
The singer said she never intended any harm and didn't want to be made out to be a villain when people didn't have the full context of the video.
“I'm sorry who felt otherwise about that video.”
Watch the video below:
Makhadzi explains why she pushed the lady off the stage. I now understand. No harm was intended. And there was no harm at the end. pic.twitter.com/BrAIVcYm0t— 🇿🇦 Nṱha_Na_Fhasi (@_HerchelleR) March 7, 2022
