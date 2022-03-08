WATCH | Makhadzi explains why she pushed dancer off stage, says she meant no harm

Musician Makhadzi has come out to set the record straight on a video of one of her performances from the weekend where she seemingly shoved one of her dancers off the stage.

The Matorokisi hitmaker was performing in North West when she was captured “accidentally” pushing one of her dancers off the stage.

In the now viral video, Makhadzi and her dancers are hyping the crowd by pouring water over them from bottles during the performance when Makhadzi seemingly pushes one of her backup dancers off the stage — mid-performance — leaving fans confused.

The singer also appeared to be taken aback as she watched her dancer tumble off the stage, leading tweeps to believe she didn't mean to push the dancer as hard as she did.

Check out the moment below: