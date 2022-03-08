TshisaLIVE

‘We feel like we all won’ — Pearl Thusi gushes over Thuso Mbedu’s win

08 March 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Pearl Thusi said Thuso Mbedu bagging an international award was much needed good news after the entertainment industry had a tough month.
Actress Pearl Thusi has showed international award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu big sister love after her major win.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the actress replied to Thuso's tweet in which she thanked the support she was getting after she bagged another award for her role in The Underground Railroad

“It’s our pleasure. We feel like we all won. Thank you for much needed good news after the month we’ve had,” Pearl wrote.

Thuso bagged the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series Award for her role as Cora in Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad

Soon after the news, actress Natasha Thahane charted the Twitter trends list and was being dragged, something the Emmy- /nominated actress was not happy about. 

“Aside: to those who feel inclined to drag others to “celebrate” me, don’t. It’s not necessary. If you’re unable to lift me up without tearing someone else down then I’d rather you don’t speak of me at all. We don’t do that here. We are in great need of pure, genuine love right now.”

In her acceptance speech on the night, Thusa thanked the creatives who made the series that has seen her soar to greater heights.

“Thank you to Colson Whitehead, Barry Jenkins and Amazon Studios for gifting us with #TheUndergroundRailroad. Thank you to everyone involved in creating this timeless work of art. I have a lot more people to thank — and I will — but right now I  need to let this sink in.”

Hours after trending as a by-product of Thuso's win, Natasha topped the trends list.

The actress announced she's expecting her first child.

