Katlego Maboe pens his excitement as he goes back to school

TV presenter Katlego Maboe had many congratulatory messages flooding his timeline after he announced his return to school.

The former Expresso presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture from his first graduation, speaking of his anticipation to embark on a new chapter after two years of being written off in the entertainment industry.

“Been a student of life for the past two years. Now it’s time to do it again, academically. Big things loading @NWU Business School! Cannot wait to recreate this memory — my first graduation,” he wrote.