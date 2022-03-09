TshisaLIVE

Katlego Maboe pens his excitement as he goes back to school

09 March 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Former 'Expresso' presented Katlego Maboe is ready to begin again.
Image: Instagram/Katlego Maboe

TV presenter Katlego Maboe had many congratulatory messages flooding his timeline after he announced his return to school.

The former Expresso presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture from his first graduation, speaking of his anticipation to embark on a new chapter after two years of being written off in the entertainment industry. 

“Been a student of life for the past two years. Now it’s time to do it again, academically. Big things loading @NWU Business School! Cannot wait to recreate this memory — my first graduation,” he wrote.

When his personal affairs made headlines after his estranged partner Monique Muller posted a viral video addressing his alleged infidelities, Katlego lost his ambassadorship with Outsurance and was dropped as an Expresso presenter.

Since then, Katlego has been trying to pick up the pieces of his life.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE in January, Katlego's publicist Lerato Maleswena said the justice system had absolved the media personality.

“On January 27 2022, TV personality Katlego Maboe was absolved by the magistrate’s court of allegations of misconduct made by his former partner Monique Muller in October 2020. The court agreed with the submission of a point in limine from Maboe's legal team, ruling there were no grounds for obtaining the protection order.

“The court has not made a finding on acts of domestic violence allegedly perpetrated against Muller and, as such, the matter has been dismissed.”

