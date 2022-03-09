Nadia Nakai defends celebs accused of sharing their feelings for clout

Rapper Nadia Nakai hopes people understand there is nothing sinister about posting RIPs on socials.

The hip-hop industry has been dealt yet a another blow when it was thrust into mourning for the third week in a row.

When the news of DJ Dimplez' death broke, many took to Twitter to pay tribute to the hip-hop star. However, tweeps were quick to call out social media tributes which celebs posted before the official statement from the family was released.

Tweeps have slammed them for taking their sadness and condolence messages to social media, and accused them of chasing likes. Lady Du and DBN Gogo were among the celebs who received backlash, but the two amapiano hitmakers did not taking it lying down and hit back at the trolls.

“I hope people understand that when people tweet their sadness on socials it is not for attention. It’s comforting to see the positive things other people say about that person, and share in their pain with other people who are hurt too. Be kind.”