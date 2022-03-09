SNAPS | Rasta completes portrait of MaMkhize and Andile Mpisane

While controversial artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje might popularly be known for painting portraits of the deceased, he strikes a balance in paying homage to celebs in Mzansi while they're still alive.

The Zimbabwean-born artist took to his social pages, unveiling a portrait he painted of Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize for being a leading woman in business in commemoration of International Women's Day on Tuesday, adding her son Andile Mpisane to the picture, acknowledging the work they've done together.

"International Women's Day. fist up for your team and women in leadership. All mama's hooray," he wrote.