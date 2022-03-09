TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Rasta completes portrait of MaMkhize and Andile Mpisane

09 March 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Rasta unveils his portrait of Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane.
Rasta unveils his portrait of Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane.
Image: Twitter/ Rasta

While controversial artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje might popularly be known for painting portraits of the deceased, he strikes a balance in paying homage to celebs in Mzansi while they're still alive.

The Zimbabwean-born artist took to his social pages, unveiling a portrait he painted of Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize for being a leading woman in business in commemoration of International Women's Day on Tuesday, adding her son Andile Mpisane to the picture, acknowledging the work they've done together. 

"International Women's Day. fist up for your team and women in leadership. All mama's hooray," he wrote. 

Rasta has been working on this portrait since 2021 and shared previews of his progress on social platforms.

In December 2021 the artist showcased the portrait after her soccer club Royal AM (previously Bloemfontein Celtics) won 1-0 against Kaizer Chiefs and, after Royal beat Moroka Swallows 1-0, he's unveiled the final result.

Despite the social media backlash Rasta receives from some tweeps, the father of two says his daughters Angelic and Angel are his biggest motivation to keep going.

"They are the reason that I'm pushing like this, because, perhaps, without them I'd probably be someone else. They are the ones that comfort me when people criticise me.”

