WATCH | Soulful healers in song — Letoya Makhene and Buhle Mda jam together
Actress and sangoma Letoya Makhene has described the impromptu performance that recently took place at singer Buhlebendalo Mda's show as “spirit meeting spirit”.
The actress said Buhle enticed her into joining her on stage when she went out with a friend to support her show hosted at Leano Restaurant & Live Music on Monday.
Letoya expressed her gratitude at having been given a chance to honour Buhle's spirit the way she honoured hers.
“From being taken by the performances I saw on stage and my heart overflowing with joy because of the immense talent we have on our continent — the last thing I expected as I was getting ready to leave was to be called onto stage for a jam session. Obviously my first instinct was to decline because not only had I had a couple but also because it means everything to me to respect artists in their space. This beautiful Gogo Buhlebendalo decided to entice me even further by summoning me on to stage by singing #ThongoLami and it was over for me. Spirit drew me to spirit and this is what happened. Siyabonga Gogo,” the actress shared.
Both Buhle and Letoya are proud healers who heeded the call when their ancestors came calling.
Letoya embraced her gift of healing at the age of 18 in 2002. She graduated as a fully qualified and practising sangoma in 2003 and has been running her private practice since.
Taking to Instagram recently, Letoya shared some of the challenges she has faced since accepting her calling.
“People have chosen to judge me because I have chosen to live my life my way. People who have absolutely no understanding of even their own journey and where it is taking them have chosen to play God and point fingers at me. have chosen to follow my heart and sometimes I have made bad choices. But in everything I’ve done, I’ve always been true to myself. I’ve always lived in my truth.
“When I was 18 and answered my ancestral calling, I was told to hide it from the world because it would ruin my career. Still #IDidItMyWay” Letoya wrote on her Instagram.
Buhle graduated as a sangoma in 2016, and even though she hasn't publicly discussed her calling since then, she said her journey inspired her first solo project Chosi.
“I feel like I have been hiding the truest part of myself for such a long time, and through this album I feel I am colliding with myself. I've been on a journey of self-realisation and I am loving myself anew.
