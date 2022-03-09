‘We don’t honour them enough’ — Okmalumkoolkat pens heartfelt tribute to DJ Dimplez

Rapper Okmalumkoolkat has penned a lengthy heartfelt tribute to late hip hop DJ Dimplez — a man he feels gave his life to the craft.

The rapper remembered Dimplez's contribution to the hip hop industry and in his career in the early 2000s.

Taking to Instagram recently, the Amalobolo hitmaker said Dimplez was a legend and also one of the “pioneers in the event scene”, mentioning the legendary DJ's brainchild Pop Bottles.

He poured his heart out about his lessons he learnt from Dimplez.

“I personally learnt a lot about how to see your vision through, from watching him and his team pull off those events and how they sold and marketed the brand, and got other brands involved was genius as well. I have definitely come to realise that the industry we are in, which is one that we have created in SA, is always quick to move on onto the new, and we don’t pay enough respect to people that literally gave their lives to the game. We don’t honour them enough, while they are still alive.”