‘We never die, we multiply’ — Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest postponed to April

09 March 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Image: Instagram/Riky Rick

Cotton Fest organisers have announced the festival has been postponed.

The fashion and urban music festival was set to take place on March 19 and 20.

Though the family agreed to the festival going ahead, it has been moved to April 23 and 24.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Bianca Naidoo, the late rapper's wife, and the family said they agreed for the festival to go ahead in honour of Riky Rick's memory and legacy. 

“We have to continue to keep his spirit and legacy alive. What better way to do this than to continue the work Riky has already started. Cotton Fest needs to go ahead as planned by him. His love and belief in showcasing young and upcoming talent is unquestionable, which is how Cotton Fest came about a few years back.”

Bianca encouraged fans to continue supporting  her husband's legacy and spreading love.

“In his own words — we never die, we multiply. Let’s build on this energy and continue to spread the love and light at a time when we need it the most,” said Bianca.

Cotton Fest is in its third year and the late rapper said at the time of the announcement of the festival's return that they were ready to get the economy going again. 

“After the past 20 months we have all lived through, we are humbled to be back yet again to make an impact in the entertainment industry. With  huge support and backing from artists around the country, we are ready to kickstart the road back to normality in a positive way, and get the Creator Economy going again”  Riky Rick said in a statement.

The festival team apologised for “any inconvenience caused to ticket holders who might not be able to attend on the new days. ”

