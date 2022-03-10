'I was dealing with some hurt' — Sho Madjozi shares why she's been MIA

Musician Sho Majdozi has been away from the socials for a while now and after trending for being scarce. the singer has come out to assure fans that she's alive and kicking and definitely not pregnant.

Sho's silence had fans thinking she might be pregnant, so on Wednesday the musician posted a selfie with the caption: “First things first, I’m not pregnant. Let’s just start there.”

The John Cena hitmaker came out to clear the air and explain what she has been dealing with behind the scenes.

“Thank you to everyone that has been checking on me. I was dealing with some hurt and confusion. I discovered two people on my team trying to steal which led me to discover all sorts of dodgy things they had been doing to block my opportunities for over a year.”

She said it has been a difficult time dealing with betrayal from the people she has trusted and come a long way with.

“I won’t say I’m completely fine. Swa vava (it's painful) because I come from way back with those people. But I have enjoyed taking time for myself and I have too many things to be excited about. I’ve got new management, I’m looking cute, my new music sounds mad and I can’t wait to roll it out.”