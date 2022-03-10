TshisaLIVE

'Ngiyabonga Guluva Nation' - Zola 7 finally shares banking details with fans

10 March 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zola 7 said he was humbled by fans who have been offering to give him financial assistance
Image: Instagram/Real Zola 7

Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini is finally ready ready to accept financial assistance after growing calls for his banking details to be made available for the general public. 

Taking to Facebook the veteran TV presenter and music artist said it was humbling to see the kind of love Mzansi has showered him with. 

"I've received hundreds of texts asking for my banking details. I see I'm trending on Twitter and plenty of people are offering financial assistance as gratitude. I've never expected anything in return for the help I've given people in need but this is truly humbling."

He said he was sceptical about sharing his banking details because his pride stood in the way.

"Initially I rejected this notion ngoba I'm a proud nguni man kodwa futhi kuthiwa ungabo jikisa isipho osphiwa sona. Ngakho, ngiyabonga Guluva Nation. I can't respond to all of you kodwa here are the banking details eniwacelile."

The former TV presenter had been rumoured to have completely fallen off financially. While pictures and video clips of him have been doing the rounds on the socials, music exec Nota fueled the growing concerns from the public when he tweeted that Zola was unable to take care of himself.

Nota told later told TshisaLIVE his comments were merely a reference based on an interview Zola 7 did with Mac G on Podcast and Chill last year.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Zola 7's personal assistant Siki Kunene for comment, and by the time of publication a reply was not available.

This article will be updated when new information is available. 

