Pearl Thusi sparks controversial Biblical debate: Did God ask Mary for permission?
Pearl Thusi sparked a religious debate after she posed a question about the mother of Jesus, Mary.
The actress took to her timeline on Wednesday, recalling the Nativity story, saying though she was Christian in belief, she was had grown curious about Mary's life, and posed a controversial question.
“Did God ask Mary for permission? Like this thought has me so messed up right now. Like love God and "'m Christiaan essentially so I'm scared as I type this even. So because he’s God we not questioning it, right? (Don’t drag me — I'm really just asking).”
— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) March 8, 2022
Some local Twitter users weighed in on her question, relating and encouraging her inquisitiveness.
“Great question and it's kind of sad that you have to be so apologetic about it. My first thought is that he knew her, her circumstances, her heart, how Joseph would deal with it. So he didn‘t have to ask for consent,” one local Twitter user wrote.
“Nothing wrong with asking controversial questions, actually helps grow faith” wrote another.
“I ask, controversial questions all the time: why was David favoured after he coveted another man's woman and plotted the husband's death? Why sleep with a widower before he married her?”
Take a look at the Twitter posts below:
There are many examples of God doing things that at first glance seem wrong, unwarranted or overly forward, but turn out to be the best thing. That‘s because he knows us better than we know ourselves and that the kingdom he speaks of is so beyond anything we can olan ir Imagine.— Markus (@Haggiesm) March 8, 2022
Nothing wrong with asking controversial questions, actually helps grow faith. I think with Mary "finding favor with the Lord" and Luke 1:38 with Mary saying "Behold the handmaid of the Lord, be it unto me according to thy word”. I think its Mary happily accepting the situation— Jay Seth 健全な心 🥷🏾 (@SND_MND) March 8, 2022
It's okay to ask questions, when the angel approached Mary she also had questions. To answers yours, yes Mary gave consent.— MaKhumalo🌻 (@Slungy_NK) March 8, 2022
Luke 1:38 - Then Mary said, “Behold, I am the servant of the Lord; may it be done to me according to your word.” And the angel left her.
Unpacking the bible and reading to understand will leave you questioning God. A scary journey.— Loyisoluka'yise👑 (@KosanaLoyiso) March 8, 2022
When you read the word of God in Mark 2:17 ,it says the well do not need a doctor but the sick do. So David needed doctor Jesus and what made the Lord to favor him it says David was a man after God's heart (1 Samuel 13:14). This means his heart desire was to always please God.— Kholie03 (@KholiweDlamin10) March 9, 2022