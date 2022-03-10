TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi sparks controversial Biblical debate: Did God ask Mary for permission?

10 March 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Pearl Thusi sparks a religious debate on her timeline.
Pearl Thusi sparks a religious debate on her timeline.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Pearl Thusi sparked a religious debate after she posed a question about the mother of Jesus, Mary. 

The actress took to her timeline on Wednesday, recalling the Nativity story, saying though she was Christian in belief, she was had grown curious about Mary's life, and posed a controversial question. 

“Did God ask Mary for permission? Like this thought has me so messed up right now. Like love God and "'m Christiaan essentially so I'm scared as I type this even. So because he’s God we not questioning it, right? (Don’t drag me — I'm really just asking).”  

Some local Twitter users weighed in on her question, relating and encouraging her inquisitiveness.

“Great question and it's kind of sad that you have to be so apologetic about it. My first thought is that he knew her, her circumstances, her heart, how Joseph would deal with it. So he didn‘t have to ask for consent,” one local Twitter user wrote.

“Nothing wrong with asking controversial questions, actually helps grow faith” wrote another.

“I ask, controversial questions all the time: why was David favoured after he coveted another man's woman and plotted the husband's death? Why sleep with a widower before he married her?”

Take a look at the Twitter posts below:

Pearl Thusi trends for 'not wanting to support' Zola 7 because of the 'GBV moment'

Pearl Thusi's tweet about Zola 7 saw her land on the SA Twitter trends list.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

‘We feel like we all won’ — Pearl Thusi gushes over Thuso Mbedu’s win

"Thank you for much needed good news after the month we’ve had," Pearl tweeted Thuso.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Pearl Thusi, Tamia Mpisane slam trolls joining the 'preach kindness' trend

"Just a bunch of keyboard warriors waiting for your next victim."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years

"I feel a massive release in my spirit and an immense and overwhelming light within and around me right now and all I can do is cry the tears I held ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Halala! Natasha Thahane is pregnant TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi trends for 'not wanting to support' Zola 7 because of the 'GBV ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Big Zulu clears the air about flirty video with Bonang Matheba TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I promise to continue protecting us’ — Lerato Kganyago and hubby celebrate 2 ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I was out of order' — Slik Talk apologises to Riky Rick's wife Bianca TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT