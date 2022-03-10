Pearl Thusi sparks controversial Biblical debate: Did God ask Mary for permission?

Some local Twitter users weighed in on her question, relating and encouraging her inquisitiveness.

“Great question and it's kind of sad that you have to be so apologetic about it. My first thought is that he knew her, her circumstances, her heart, how Joseph would deal with it. So he didn‘t have to ask for consent,” one local Twitter user wrote.

“Nothing wrong with asking controversial questions, actually helps grow faith” wrote another.

“I ask, controversial questions all the time: why was David favoured after he coveted another man's woman and plotted the husband's death? Why sleep with a widower before he married her?”

Take a look at the Twitter posts below: