Slik Talk takes a swipe at Natasha Thahane’s 'baby daddy' Thembinkosi Lorch

Actress Natasha Thahane set Twitter ablaze with her pregnancy snap.

Taking to Instagram, The Blood & Water actress shared a photo of her glowing baby bump in a silky outfit that revealed her tummy. Though she didn't say anything about the baby's father, tweeps were quick to assume it was her recent bae Thembinkosi Lorch.

Controversial podcaster Slik Talk, who is also a Bucs supporter, was not impressed with the news of Natasha's bun in the oven. In one of his recent episodes he put the actress on blast for her “choosing the soccer star to father her baby”.

“This is one of the worst mistakes you’ve ever made in your life, you don’t beg on a guy like Lorch. Lorch is a complete liability, a fraud and overhyped media darling. He will disappoint you every time, this man is on a downward of his career,” he said.