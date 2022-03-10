SNAPS | DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz serve #couplegoals in Paris

DJ Zinhle and her beau, Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana of Black Motion are serving couple goals in the city of love.

The couple who have a 5 month old daughter, Asante together, had Mzansi cringing in envy as they shared images from their trip to Paris.

As one of electronic duo Black Motion, Murdah Bongz had been on tour with his band member, going from Portugal to France, and he got to spare some downtime in-between doing some sight seeing, going up the iconic Eiffel Tower, taking evening walks and going for breakfast dates with his partner.

