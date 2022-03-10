SNAPS | DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz serve #couplegoals in Paris
DJ Zinhle and her beau, Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana of Black Motion are serving couple goals in the city of love.
The couple who have a 5 month old daughter, Asante together, had Mzansi cringing in envy as they shared images from their trip to Paris.
As one of electronic duo Black Motion, Murdah Bongz had been on tour with his band member, going from Portugal to France, and he got to spare some downtime in-between doing some sight seeing, going up the iconic Eiffel Tower, taking evening walks and going for breakfast dates with his partner.
Take a look at the pictures below:
Mzansi's new favourite celebrity couple, DJ Mandisa “DBN Gogo” Radebe and musician Lethabo “Focalistic” Sebetso, also recently spent some quality time in Paris.
While it is beyond doubt that the two amapiano stars have been slaying beyond SA borders, it's clear that they are quite supportive of each others' careers too.
DBN Gogo seemingly accompanied her beau Focalistic to his sold-out show in Paris this past weekend where they enjoyed an evening walk holding hands.
“From Paris, with Love,” DBN Gogo captioned her post.
“Keep smiling. Looking for joy.” Focalistic wrote.
The couples' posts caused a frenzy on social media as Mzansi gushed over their relationship.