Venom & Shishiliza's song 'Sondela' certified gold days after Riky Rick's death

The song became an undeniable hit when it was released and the streams also propelled it. Being one of the latest released singles on which Riky Rick featured, people have been playing the song in honour of the late rapper.

“Thank you for the music you allowed us to create ... I hope and pray we’ll be able to keep your name echoing everywhere for years to come,” Venom wrote in his tribute to Riky Rick.

Shishiliza, also known as Bash Vision and Boity Thulo's manager, said they had been working on this song since June 2021 and have some more great music with Venom set to be released in due time.

“Been working on Sondela since June last year ... It’s not by accident it’s not by luck ... Respect the art,” he wrote in a tweet.

Producer and YFM radio personality, Venom, and Shishiliza are working on a collaborative body of work.

The two stars first enticed us with their debut single Sho Boy featuring Buzzi Lee, Beast RSA, Focalistic, Blxckie, Junior Taurus, Yanga Chief, Riky Rick, and 25K from their upcoming collaborative project, and they are to release more hits, they say.