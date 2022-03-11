Khanyi Mbau empathises with 'The Wife' viewers: We have let you down

Actress Khanyi Mbau has addressed concerns The Wife viewers have about the direction season two has taken.

Taking to Twitter, Khanyi said she was not pleased with the way the writers portrayed season two , saying it lacked the romance and seduction in the books.

When season two of The Wife kicked off viewers were confident the Zandile and Nkosana love story was going to rock their world. Or at least set a precedence where Hlomu (Mbalinhle Mavimbela) and Mqhele (Bonko Khoza) started off with their romance and steamy love.

"#TheWifeShowmax has become more of a crime drama series on a lot of prison scenes, people going missing, hate and mystery instead of a warm, sexy story about a man and a woman who should be in love"

"But season two didn’t give us enough love and companionship from Zandile and Nkosana and that’s why u are all so disappointed, I am too," she tweeted.