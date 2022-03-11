TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau thanks her bae for supporting her while she chases her dreams

‘My love, my hubby. My heart. Thank you for remaining constant’

11 March 2022 - 10:00 By Consance Gaanakgomo
Khanyi Mbau gushed over her bae Kudzai Mushonga.
Khanyi Mbau gushed over her bae Kudzai Mushonga.
Image: Instagram/ Khanyi Mbau

The Wife actress Khanyi Mbau has thanked her bae Kudzai Mushonga for being her cheerleader and the wind beneath her wings

Taking to Instagram, the actress gushed over Kudzai and called him all endearing terms that prove the pair are still loved up.

“Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see me become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wings. My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. How you do it? Truly beats me. My love, my hubby. My heart. Thank you for remaining constant.”

Khanyi's raunchy sex scene with actor Mondli Makhoba on The Wife charted the Twitter trends list on Thursday.

Though viewers were not impressed with last week's episode, fans of The Wife enjoyed the recent episode, especially the love-making between the leads. 

In an interview she did before season 2 kicked off, the actress said she was pleased with the love Zandile and Nkosana share.

How’s the chemistry between Zandile and Nkosana?

I'm happy that season 2 comes out in February, which is the month of love, because they have such a beautiful love story. They serve couple goals from the get-go, even in prison.

For the viewer, one thing they'll truly enjoy is their language. Nkosana is very poetic, how he uses his words, and how he relays love to her.

Nkosana makes the Zulu language so romantic. He makes it sound like French. 

Here are some reactions on Twitter: 

Year Wrap: A look at Khanyi Mbau's 2021 with 'Dubai bae' Kudzai Mushonga

Khanyi Mbau and her lover Kudzai Mushonga had a very eventful year.
2 months ago

Khanyi Mbau empathises with 'The Wife' viewers: We have let you down

"We have let you down, we have not given you what you had expected," the actress said.
5 hours ago

'I think it's time to give up on this' — Unimpressed fans react to 'The Wife'

"If you haven't watched today's episodes of 'The Wife' don't bother. The trailer didn't lie, there is nothing to watch," one tweep wrote.
1 week ago

Khanyi Mbau dedicates award to ‘Dubai bae’ and more highlights from #Feathers13

"I would like to dedicate this award to Kudzai. He has shown men it's OK to show strength in pain."
3 months ago
