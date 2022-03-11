Khanyi Mbau thanks her bae for supporting her while she chases her dreams
‘My love, my hubby. My heart. Thank you for remaining constant’
The Wife actress Khanyi Mbau has thanked her bae Kudzai Mushonga for being her cheerleader and the wind beneath her wings
Taking to Instagram, the actress gushed over Kudzai and called him all endearing terms that prove the pair are still loved up.
“Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see me become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wings. My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. How you do it? Truly beats me. My love, my hubby. My heart. Thank you for remaining constant.”
Khanyi's raunchy sex scene with actor Mondli Makhoba on The Wife charted the Twitter trends list on Thursday.
Though viewers were not impressed with last week's episode, fans of The Wife enjoyed the recent episode, especially the love-making between the leads.
In an interview she did before season 2 kicked off, the actress said she was pleased with the love Zandile and Nkosana share.
How’s the chemistry between Zandile and Nkosana?
I'm happy that season 2 comes out in February, which is the month of love, because they have such a beautiful love story. They serve couple goals from the get-go, even in prison.
For the viewer, one thing they'll truly enjoy is their language. Nkosana is very poetic, how he uses his words, and how he relays love to her.
Nkosana makes the Zulu language so romantic. He makes it sound like French.
Here are some reactions on Twitter:
#TheWifeShowmax Zandile and Nkosana's sex scene was the best part of the show even 50 shades of grey has nothing on this one. pic.twitter.com/Q8HcWNvCWp— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 10, 2022
Meet Nkosana the 1st black Man who knows what #Harder actually means Jealous Down uyayenza into yakhe lobhuti 🙊🥴🥺🤧🔥 yhoo#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/aOlhIn8OiM— The Lord Of The Wings @Arsenal Biggest fan 🏐⚾ (@lisa_maliee) March 10, 2022
You can’t tell me that those two aren’t really having sex… #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/GIY7jM4jeY— Mam’K (@kgware_paballo) March 10, 2022
I don't think they are any actors, that will top Nkosana and Zandile sex scene from the #TheWifeShowmax anytime soon in SA Television, 🤌🏾🔥 I am still confused whether it was real or not 😭😭😭... pic.twitter.com/998tij5R5s— 🏳️🌈 G R A C I O U S ® ☺ (@_Thembalihle_) March 10, 2022
