Khanyi Mbau thanks her bae for supporting her while she chases her dreams

The Wife actress Khanyi Mbau has thanked her bae Kudzai Mushonga for being her cheerleader and the wind beneath her wings

Taking to Instagram, the actress gushed over Kudzai and called him all endearing terms that prove the pair are still loved up.

“Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see me become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wings. My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. How you do it? Truly beats me. My love, my hubby. My heart. Thank you for remaining constant.”

Khanyi's raunchy sex scene with actor Mondli Makhoba on The Wife charted the Twitter trends list on Thursday.

Though viewers were not impressed with last week's episode, fans of The Wife enjoyed the recent episode, especially the love-making between the leads.