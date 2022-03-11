Nota, Ntsiki Mazwai accuse MaMkhize of chasing clout after her video with Zola 7 goes viral

Music exec Nota Baloyi has expressed his outrage about businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize getting involved in kwaito legend Zola 7 's life.

He accused MaMkhize and her son Andile Mpisane of chasing clout at the legend's expense.

The former presenter and artist has been charting trends for the past week after there were growing calls for Mzansi to offer financial assistance to him.

Taking to Twitter, Nota called MaMkhize a "fraud".

“If MaMkhize wasn’t a fraud she would’ve sponsored Kamo Mphela with a trip to the US and got her features with Rick Ross instead of taking the talentless son to go be a groupie. Now they are all coming to use #Zola7 for clout. As long as you guys stream his music and support his gigs.”