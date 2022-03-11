SNAPS | A look at Somizi's safari getaway

Somizi Mhlongo says a getaway in the wild is just what God had ordered when he told him one holiday per month will do for him.

Taking to Instagram, the media personality has been giving his followers FOMO with the fun he is having at Leopard Hills Private Game Reserve.

In his posts he shared a quirky video taking a jab at Americans who — for aeons and aeons — thought South Africans have lions in their backyards.

“Me sending a video to my American friend @quamain3 to show to his European friends and tell them that we live with the big five in our yards in Africa lol ... Reporting live.”