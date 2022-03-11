SNAPS | A look at Somizi's safari getaway
Somizi Mhlongo says a getaway in the wild is just what God had ordered when he told him one holiday per month will do for him.
Taking to Instagram, the media personality has been giving his followers FOMO with the fun he is having at Leopard Hills Private Game Reserve.
In his posts he shared a quirky video taking a jab at Americans who — for aeons and aeons — thought South Africans have lions in their backyards.
“Me sending a video to my American friend @quamain3 to show to his European friends and tell them that we live with the big five in our yards in Africa lol ... Reporting live.”
Somizi has cemented himself as a multitalented superstar and fashionista. It came as no surprise that he went on his getaway prepared because he has been rocking the best fashion looks since he touched down.
The cookbook author won't make the mistake of taking snaps facing the camera wearing shades. He gave Twitter detectives a shout-out in one of his Instagram posts.
In true trendsetter style, Somizi rocked Gucci from head to toe, though the fashion and bubbly are way up there on the list of things not to miss out on, bringing the same air as a lioness might just top that list.
Somizi shared a clip of his close encounter with a lioness and said the feeling was though his soul had left his body for seconds because he was so scared.
“The moment when my soul left my body for two seconds ... moments before I got eaten by lions.”
Somizi kicked off the year with a bang when he was vacationing in the Mother City. He didn't mind putting on those extra pounds because it would've been worth it.
“If you see me looking 10kg heavier with a belly, know you have just seen the beginning because I'm not stopping to eat until my holiday ends, which is around 51st January.”
