WATCH | Emotional scenes as family & friends bid DJ Dimplez farewell

Family, friends and industry colleagues gathered to say their final goodbyes to the late DJ Dimplez as he was laid to rest on Friday.

Dimplez died on March 6.

Speaking on behalf of his cousins, DJ Dimplez's nephew, Sechaba Mooi, recalled a conversation he had with the DJ during which he spoke of the importance of family.

“He was a leader, he was such an inspiration to me ... One thing Tumi wanted was to pull the family back together, he acknowledged that because of his work, we had drifted apart as individuals, all the cousins ... and the one thing he wanted was to make time for family and for us to hold onto each other,” he said.

DJ Dimplez's sister Palesa took to the podium sharing their parents' tribute to their son.

“Tribute to our only son. On August 31, there was glee, a newfound happiness in our home when our son Boitumelo Athiel Montsho Mooi was born. As parents, God gives us a duty to raise and pray for our children and to bring them up prayerfully in the ways of the lord — a duty which we have carried to the best of our ability.

“We thought we knew you pop, better than anyone else — your hopes, your dreams, your aspirations. In the past few days, we have been visited by many of your friends and associates and we've realised that there was so much more to you, our son. You were far more greater than we ever imagined. We thank you for all you have done, Tumi, not only for us but for the people around you,” his parents' tribute read.

His uncle, Muzi Mkhize who related to the pain of losing a child ten years ago, recalled DJ Dimplez celebrating his 40th birthday in August last year, saying he's happy for the gift of those happy memories. Speaking of his untimely death he advised the family to learn to accept that Tumi is now gone.

“There is no counselling for grieving ... the only counselling you can have is acceptance.”

Watch the video below: