WATCH | Family tell how hard it was to switch off DJ Dimplez’ life support

Emotional speeches and worship songs were the order of the day as the family of Boitumelo Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez, bid him farewell in a private funeral service.

Expressing their heartbreak and loss, Dimplez family members took turns to speak of his kindness and how his sudden death left them devastated.

DJ Dimplez died on March 6 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

David Mooi took to the podium to share what happened when the DJ was admitted to hospital.

“Tumi was admitted on the fifth [of March] and when my uncle and the family arrived there they saw Tumi and couldn't talk to him because of his condition. My uncle was told by the two doctors that had examined Tumi that they had bad news for the family because Tumi is brain dead.

“When a person is like that , as people you understand that God has made a call.”

David assured Tumi's parents they did well by their son and they did everything in their power for him.