WATCH LIVE | DJ Dimplez laid to rest

Tumi “DJ Dimplez” Mooi is set to be laid to rest at an intimate private funeral ceremony to be attended by his family and few close friends on Friday.

The family of the DJ confirmed his death on Sunday March six revealing that he had succumbed to a sudden brain haemorrhage.

“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez. He passed away on 6 March 2022, from a sudden brain haemorrhage.” read the official statement.

The date and venue of the official memorial service for DJ Dimpelz are yet to be announced.

However, the family revealed that the Pop The Bottle team would be hosting it and that all would be welcome to attend, but they would sill comply by the Covid-19 regulation numbers and protocol.

Dimplez's list of hit songs include We Ain't Leaving, on which he featured Anatii and L-Tido, and Way Up featuring Cassper Nyovest and JR. He released the album Kubu, in 2019.

As a contributor in the industry, the DJ played a big role in solidifying the fact that there was space in SA entertainment for hip hop DJs. He played in clubs, festivals and his music featured on most music charts.

Tributes to the DJ by his close industry friends continue to our out on social media as they mourn his death.